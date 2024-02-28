Jerome’s First Saturday Art & Wine Walk

It’s time for our next Jerome First Saturday Art & Wine Walk. It will be this Saturday, March 2, from 4 - 7 p.m., sponsored by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce and featuring over two dozen artist studios, art galleries, specialty shops, restaurants, and six Arizona winery tasting rooms plus Vino Zona, the curated Arizona wine tasting room. Come early and pick up a town map at our visitor center to help locate that special shop or gallery. Enjoy a glass of wine at one of our tasting rooms or have a drink at one of our classic saloons. And enjoy a relaxing dinner at one of our fine restaurants. Remember, in Jerome, where the whole town is a National Historic Landmark, there are no national chain stores. Every shop is unique, and the art is, too. A free shuttle will be available. And we’ll have music for your enjoyment.

The duo Out West will be providing their unique brand of harmony and rhythm at the Jerome Aerist Cooperative. Jersey girl Gioia and southern Boy Ben found their musical voice and style “out west.” Rachel Mari Kimber, world-travelling cellist-guitarist-singer-songwriter will be performing at the House of Joy patio. She won the Verde Valley Waterways songwriting competition in 2015 with her song 'Verde River' and the 2017 Akademia award for her song 'Bubble Trouble.' Lionel Estrada will be holding forth at Cornish Pasty. Joining us, once again, from Phoenix, with his wide range of blues, classic to alternative rock, country, and original tunes. We hope to see you there. I hope you can join us.