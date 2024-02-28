Leap year celebration, Grupo La Kana and Grupo Conceptos all at Main Stage this week

Thursday, Feb. 29, once every four years, at least under most circumstances, humanity inserts an extra day into our calendar year to help keep time and what better way to take advantage of an extra day but to have a Party! DJ Provisions at Main Stage! Come on down and enjoy the perfect mix of songs to dance and drink to as we celebrate an extra party night in 2024. 9 p.m., No cover, 21+

Friday, March 1 is Latin Night at Main Stage. Grupo La Kana and Grupo Conceptos will be here. Presale Tickets $50 at the door $60. For more information contact: Raymond Razo 928-301-6865. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., 21+.

Saturday, March 2, Johnny Malo Band is back to rock the stage at 9 p.m.! A Verde Valley band of musicians who provide upbeat dance grooves to the public. High energy. Bring your dancing shoes, you don't want to miss these guys! 21+ No Cover

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 pm. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 pm.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain’t Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.



Every 2nd Thursday of the month is Trivia, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.