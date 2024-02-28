Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge
910 Main St., Clarkdale
928-639-0800
1012Lounge.com
Thurs 2/29 5pm Christy Fisher
Sat 3/2 2pm Toucan Eddy
Sun 3/3 2pm Dennis Herrera Blues Band
Tues 3/5 5pm Velvet Buffalo Duo
D.A. Ranch Estate & Vineyards
1901 Dancing Apache Rd., Cornville
928-247-6868
daranch.com
Instagram @daranch_vineyards
Join us at D.A 1/Ranch for live music, estate wines, outdoor fun, and more 1/All ages are welcome and we’re pet friendly as well (leash please).
Tasting Room hours are 11am-6pm
Fiddler on the Rock
Concert Series
The “HUB” at Posse Grounds
525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona
tylercarsonmusic.com
Thursdays Feb. 15 - June 13, 6:45 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
Live Weekly Concert Series. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looper artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 Kids over 8.
Oak Creek Brewing Co.
2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona
928-204-1300
OakCreekBrew.com
KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY 8-11pm PM
Fri 3/1, 6-9pm - Him & Me
Sat 3/2, 6-9pm - Open Mic Music Jam with Martini & The Pope
Sun 3/3, 6-9pm - Mike Wade
Sound Bites Grill
101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona
(928) 282 – 2713
SoundBitesGrill.com
Wed 2/28 - Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki - 6-9pm
Thurs 2/29 - Chill on the Ill with Eric Miller, 6-9pm
Fri 3/1 - An Evening with Patrick Ki, - 6pm-9pm
Sat 3/2 - Once Bitten - 6pm-9pm
Sun 3/3 - Jazz & Jujice with Dave len Scott - 6-9pm
Vino Di Sedona
Wine Shop, Wine & Beer Bar, Tapas
2575 W SR 89A, West Sedona
928-554-4682
VinoDiSedona.com
Wed 2/28 - Tom Phillips, Acoustic Rock - 5pm-8pm
Thurs 2/29 - Open Mic Night Hosted by Martini & The Pope - 5pm-9pm
MUSICIANS
Christy Fisher
Thurs 2/29, 5 - 8PM - 10-12 Lounge, Clarkdale
Fri 3/1, 3:30 - 6:30PM - Cove Mesa Vineyard, Cornville
Sat 3/2 - Tantrum Wines - Cottonwood 5-8
Patrick Ki, Guitarist
(smooth pop & Latin jazz / PatrickKiMusic.com)
Wed 2/28, 6-9pm, Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona
Thur 2/29, 6-9pm, at Enchantment Resort, Che Achi Restaurant & Lounge in Sedona
Toucan Eddy
Sat 3/2 – 10/12 Lounge, 910 Main St, Clarkdale, 2-6pm