Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 2/29 5pm Christy Fisher

Sat 3/2 2pm Toucan Eddy

Sun 3/3 2pm Dennis Herrera Blues Band

Tues 3/5 5pm Velvet Buffalo Duo

D.A. Ranch Estate & Vineyards

1901 Dancing Apache Rd., Cornville

928-247-6868

daranch.com

Instagram @daranch_vineyards

Join us at D.A 1/Ranch for live music, estate wines, outdoor fun, and more 1/All ages are welcome and we’re pet friendly as well (leash please).

Tasting Room hours are 11am-6pm

Fiddler on the Rock

Concert Series

The “HUB” at Posse Grounds

525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona

tylercarsonmusic.com

Thursdays Feb. 15 - June 13, 6:45 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

Live Weekly Concert Series. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looper artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 Kids over 8.

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY 8-11pm PM

Fri 3/1, 6-9pm - Him & Me

Sat 3/2, 6-9pm - Open Mic Music Jam with Martini & The Pope

Sun 3/3, 6-9pm - Mike Wade

Sound Bites Grill

101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona

(928) 282 – 2713

SoundBitesGrill.com

Wed 2/28 - Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki - 6-9pm

Thurs 2/29 - Chill on the Ill with Eric Miller, 6-9pm

Fri 3/1 - An Evening with Patrick Ki, - 6pm-9pm

Sat 3/2 - Once Bitten - 6pm-9pm

Sun 3/3 - Jazz & Jujice with Dave len Scott - 6-9pm

Vino Di Sedona

Wine Shop, Wine & Beer Bar, Tapas

2575 W SR 89A, West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 2/28 - Tom Phillips, Acoustic Rock - 5pm-8pm

Thurs 2/29 - Open Mic Night Hosted by Martini & The Pope - 5pm-9pm

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher



Thurs 2/29, 5 - 8PM - 10-12 Lounge, Clarkdale

Fri 3/1, 3:30 - 6:30PM - Cove Mesa Vineyard, Cornville

Sat 3/2 - Tantrum Wines - Cottonwood 5-8



Patrick Ki, Guitarist

(smooth pop & Latin jazz / PatrickKiMusic.com)

Wed 2/28, 6-9pm, Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona

Thur 2/29, 6-9pm, at Enchantment Resort, Che Achi Restaurant & Lounge in Sedona

Toucan Eddy

Sat 3/2 – 10/12 Lounge, 910 Main St, Clarkdale, 2-6pm