Once Bitten Band takes a bite at Sound Bites Grill this weekend

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona welcomes the Once Bitten Band for its premier performance on the Sound Bite Celebrity Showroom Stage.

Drawing inspiration from legendary bands from the Allman Brothers to ZZ Top, Robert Johnson to Gary Clark Jr., Santana to R.E.M, we strive to do justice to the art of storytelling through their music.

The band stands as a harmonious testament to the power of collaboration between newfound friends, united by a shared passion for the diverse tapestry of music that has shaped their lives.

With deep reverence for the rhythmic storytelling of traditional blues and an unyielding curiosity to explore the ever-evolving world of classic rock, their sound emerges as a multifaceted fusion of these genres and everything in between.

At the very core of their musical identity lies a unique rhythm section that defies convention.

They intertwine the driving force of acoustic drums with the vibrant and hypnotic sounds of African percussion, blending in compelling influences from the realms of Latin and Haitian rhythms.

It is in this creative marriage of diverse beats that their sound finds its pulsating heartbeat, offering a captivating experience to all who listen.

If you are moved by percussion played with depth and feeling this band is one you want to dance with.

This five-piece band features Alan Williams on lead guitar; Jeff Bateman on bass; Ken Simeral on rhythm and lead vocals; Paul Simons on percussion; and Tom Galella on drums.

Each of these musicians individually are seasoned and talented and as a group meld into one powerhouse of a band that keep the beat thumping all night long.

For sure they will soon become regulars at Sound Bites Grill and join the roster of some of the best live bands in Northern Arizona.

Also featured at Sound Bites Grill this week is minstrel Patrick Ki, 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28; troubadour Eric Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29; and Patrick Ki again on Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their Website. Some shows are ticketed events.