Patrick Schweiss has grown Sedona Film Fest into iconic celebration

Patrick Schweiss deserves an Academy Award after his dramatic presentation at Tuesday’s Brown Bag Series at Yavapai College.

Waving his hands and pacing back and forth in front of a slide presentation, he praised the highlights of the 30th annual Sedona International Film Festival in front of a mesmerized audience at Yavapai College on Tuesday.

Not many people know that the executive director of the Sedona Film Festival has briefly appeared in three motion pictures – one of them called “Sedona,” according to IMDb.

The Sedona Film Festival is 30 years old this year and Schweiss has all kinds of celebrations planned for filmgoers and for more than 100 faithful volunteers that make the festival happen.

He feels the films should be an extension into the community with Q+A with actors, filmmakers, directors and musical performances, dancers and live comedians.

Schweiss said involving the community led to such events on the Mary D. Fischer stage as the big reunion of Ed Asner, Valerie Harper and Academy-award winner Cloris Leachman from the Mary Tyler Moore Show fame in 2018.

Schweiss said Asner loved Sedona so much that he returned five times to the festival and became a dear personal friend with the actor.

Schweiss said some of his favorite celebrity guests who have come to the festival in its 30 years are Rob Reiner, Susan Sarandon, John Waters, Michael Moore, Judd Hirsch and Jerry Stiller. Dianne Ladd and Mary Stuart Masterson will be there this year.

“But if you are a true indie film lover, it’s not about the celebrities,” Schweiss said. “It’s about the films.”

“All these celebrity guests who came were not doing these films for the money. They were doing it to support independent filmmaking.”

Schweiss said the film festival was bankrupt in 2004, when he took over. It now has a $1.6 million budget thanks to the generosity of the community. It’s gone from a three-day festival to a nine-day celebration.

“We’re blessed with unbelievable support from this community,” he said, “people that believe in what we do.”

In 2012, he initiated and oversaw the festival organization as it built its own arthouse theatre venue: The Mary D. Fisher Theatre. In June 2022, the festival opened its newest addition: the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Now it has two theater venues that operate daily all year. Their new “Movies on the Move” truck offers ‘pop-up’ outdoor screenings at various locations around the Verde Valley.

On Feb. 6, Schweiss was at Yavapai College giving OLLI attendees an inside look at how best to take advantage of the 150 films and other events the festival is bringing from Feb. 24 to March 3.

Schweiss gleamed as he told the audience about several events that will be free and open to volunteers and the public to celebrate the 30th anniversary – an opening-day party, a “Grease” party at the high school and a free Waters’ concert at the end of the festival.

“Basically, a special event every day, all of the nine days, or something similar, and plus the 150 films,” Schweiss said. “It’s a milestone. We just wanted to celebrate the community.”

“It’s 20 years of the community really supporting us,” he said. “We’re a small nonprofit and because of the generosity of our community we can run two small theaters all year long.”

The 120 volunteers come back year after year, Schweiss said. They never have to put out a call for more.

What advice would Schweiss give a filmmaker or a new actor? He said, “It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of money.”

Everybody can be artistic and have ideas, but not everyone has funding to back it.

What he hears from filmmakers is that financing is the toughest part of getting a film made.

Schweiss said he has made a lot of connections in the industry through the festival and refers potential filmmakers to experts depending on the type of question.

It’s been fun watching filmmakers who were making short films now making feature films. Film festivals are the only way these films get seen, Schweiss pointed out.

“People still want that communal viewing experience,” of going to a theater surrounded by people in a dark theater where they can talk about afterward.

“Independent films don’t have the backing of studios, so they are done for the love of the craft,” he said.

“And the love of getting the stories told.”

