‘Perspectives from the Grand Canyon & the West’ at Mountain Trails Gallery Sedona

Opening exhibition reception on First Friday, March 1, 4-7 p.m. at Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque in Sedona features unique perspectives of landscapes and figurative works by artists who are inspired by their love of the colorful Grand Canyon, the canyons and deserts, pastures and ranching lands, as well as their favorite Sedona destinations.



Mountain Trails Gallery in the always colorful Village of Tlaquepaque in Sedona is proud to present ‘Perspectives from the Grand Canyon & the West’ beginning with their opening reception on First Friday, March 1, from 4-7 p.m. The gallery’s artists have brought works that are inspired by nature and discoveries made while hiking, climbing, and contemplating the uplifting sights all over Arizona and beyond. Each work of art reflects the love of what they see before them, especially the colorful Grand Canyon, the peaceful Sonoran Desert, notable wine country vineyards, dramatic alpine vistas, as well as their favorite Sedona destinations. In addition, the exhibition includes a variety of sculpture artists that present their own varying perspectives of history or an experience that can capture one’s attention with an impactful charm or with dramatic storytelling action.



This powerhouse display of paintings, sculpture and mixed media includes exceptional landscapes by some of the best artists in the West. New works by contemporary artists Marcia Molnar, Michelle Condrat, and Carolina Kwas will be an outstanding highlight. Also, painterly landscapes filled with light and drama in a more impressionistic style are prominent in new oils by Joshua Been, Richard Boyer, Betty Carr, Bill Cramer, Lydia Gatzow, Susie Hyer, Susanne Nyberg, and more. In addition, new equine works are also a part of the exhibition. Notable are compelling perspectives of horses and ranchers in light-filled landscapes by Shawn Cameron. Also captivating are new colorful sculptures by Susan Kliewer, including one action-packed bronze of a Texas rancher and another bronze suggesting the symbiotic and heartfelt relationship of a Native American with her horse.



Mountain Trails Gallery is delighted to present a group of paintings by their new impressionistic and plein air colorist Lydia Gatzow who finds fascination with Sedona’s mesmerizing landscapes as well as its special locations that give off a deeper, spiritual meaning for the artist. So many sights and experiences in this exceptionally unique area inspire her brush with colorful and painterly strokes of immediacy and a connection to place. Filled with curiosity and an insatiable love of beauty, Lydia has traveled to parts of Europe including the UK and France, all across the US including at least 10 national parks from California to New York, to the Northeast and the Southwest, finally finding her home in Sedona. Her background in organic farming from Sweden and Vermont also connects this artist to the land and to the outdoors as she finds this experiential statement by John Muir her own reality, “Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul.”

Mountain Trails Gallery Sedna invites the public to join in their spring celebration along with a number of the gallery’s award-winning artists as they present their best in painting, sculpture, and mixed media works that are filled with a promise to uplift and bring joy to all who are inspired by fine art. The celebration continues throughout the month of March as more artists will be adding new work. Located in Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, upstairs Suite A201 overlooking the colorful Patio de las Campanas, the gallery is also available at FineArt@MountainTrailsSedona.com, 928.282.3225, or MountainTrailsSedona.com.

