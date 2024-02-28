Sedona Heritage Museum hosts speaker Neil Weintraub

The Sedona Heritage Museum’s next speaker in the popular Sedona Stories series is Neil Weintraub. Neil will present ‘The History of the Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line,’ on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. in the Apple Shed at the Museum.

Neil Weintraub is a long-time runner and retired archaeologist from the Kaibab National Forest. He will present the history of the Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line that operated between 1892 and 1901. While the route was only in service for a decade, it played a significant role in attracting tourists to Northern Arizona and the Grand Canyon prior to 1901 when the Grand Canyon Railway reached the canyon’s rim. Today, this important piece of Northern Arizona’s history is kept alive every September when hundreds of runners and mountain bikers take a 100 mile journey paralleling the route on the Arizona Trail. While much has changed in Northern Arizona since 1901, the stunning landscape of the stagecoach route between Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon looks virtually the same as it first appeared to tourists in 1892.

Sedona Stories takes place at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the Sedona Heritage Museum. The program is free to attend.

