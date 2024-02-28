Theatrikos seeks experienced and new actors for the historical Colorado whitewater 'Men on Boats'

Despite the name 'Men on Boats', there are no men in this cast. This cast will be made up of actors who are anything but cisgender white males. The entire cast is all women. More specifically, the playwright and director say, “I'm talking about racially diverse actors who are female-identifying, trans-identifying, gender fluid, and/or non-gender-conforming.” For this show, we are especially looking for women of color. Theatrikos is seeking a multi-generational, diverse cast of actors of all ages, races, sexual orientations, and ethnic backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to audition for all our shows. We love discovering new talent. Welcome to Theatrikos—your new home away from home.

If you can play the harmonica, or are willing to learn, that’s great. Also, this is a physically demanding show. There aren’t real boats, of course. But actors carry prop boats and act like they’re getting tossed around on the river.



Theatrikos is always looking for experienced actors as well as new actors. We love discovering new talent. All roles are open and everyone is welcome to come to the audition. Actors from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to audition.



'Men on Boats'

By Jacklyn Backhaus

Directed by Sara Bendel Ryan

All Roles Open

12 adults

Ages 18—80

All female-identifying, trans-identifying, gender fluid, and/or non-gender-conforming

All ethnicities

Audition Format

For 'Men on Boats', actors will be asked to read select scenes from the script. No need to prepare monologue. All levels of experience are welcome. We love discovering new talent!

Dates

Audition Dates: Sunday and Monday, March 10 and 11

6:30 pm

Callbacks Wednesday, March 13

Performances: May 17—June 2 at Theatrikos and June 9 in Cottonwood

ARTx

This show is Theatrikos’ primary entry into ARTx.



Audition Location

Theatrikos Theatre Company, 11 W Cherry, Flagstaff

No men. No boats. One canyon. John Wesley Powell’s first trip down the Colorado. Highlighting underrepresented voices and inspired by Powell’s actual travel logs, this whitewater comedy is history as you’ve never seen it before—infusing America’s historic myths with a sly blast of satire.

