Tibetan Buddhist monks to bring Sacred Arts Tour to Sedona in March

The Gaden Shartse Monastery's Sacred Arts Tour is set to return to Sedona from March 5 – 24. The monks will be hosting a series of over 30 special events, including empowerments, lectures, workshops, ceremonies, pet blessings, and more.

The tour will commence with a Prayer for World Peace at the Sedona Amitabha Stupa on March 5 at 8 a.m., followed by the opening Sand Mandala Ceremony at Sedonya at 11 a.m. The creation of the Avalokiteśvara Mandala, symbolizing the Buddha of Compassion, will take place from March 5 – 15, dedicated to promoting a peaceful world for all. We invite you to witness the creation of the Sand Mandala, immerse yourself in the beauty of Tibetan art, or partake in meditation sessions daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The sand mandala creation culminates with a closing ceremony on Friday, March 15 at 9 a.m. when the Monks sweep away the mandala, representing the impermanence of life. Participants will even receive small bags of the sand from the mandala as a cherished memento. After the ceremony, an EXCLUSIVE: Lunch with the Monks is scheduled at Sedonya. You won't want to miss out on this unique opportunity! Register for many of the events at Sedonya.org.

But wait, there's more! Throughout the tour, attendees will have the chance to participate in events at various other venues, including the renowned Sedona Yoga Festival, Village Yoga, Sedona’s Humane Society, and the esteemed Sedona Center for Harmony and Enrichment. And that's not all – there will be a special event to be among the first to attend the opening of a new Stupa in Sedona! This is an experience you won't want to miss.

Visit SacredArtsofTibetTour.org, Sedonya.org, and facebook.com/SedonaSat for details on the schedule and more about the Monks. For questions about the schedule of events or to make reservations for healings or blessings, please email us at Sedonasat@gmail.com or call 928-275-2909.