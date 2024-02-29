Arizona Department of Public Safety says its troopers clocked a motorcyclist traveling at 151 mph in a 65 mph zone near Cottonwood. “Speeds like this belong on the racetrack, not public roads and highways,” DPS stated. The driver was stopped and arrested. The motorcycle, which appeared to be a Kawasaki Ninja, was impounded. The driver faces charges of criminal speeding and reckless driving. By Arizona law, one of the definitions of criminal speed is more than 20 mph above the posted speed limit. In this case, that is 86 mph over the limit. Excessive speed is a Class 3 misdemeanor.