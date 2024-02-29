OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Slag plant back online after lawsuit filed by MRI School employee accused of vaping THC on campus Criminal Speed Cornville’s stand-off suspect set for attempted murder trial in December Prescribed fires planned on Verde Ranger District 2 suspected DUIs at the same scene on SR 260 New Yavapai County PSPRS policy reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M Camp Verde Council meeting ends in executive session Council meets about former chief, manager Cottonwood Council approves 2 unusual subdivisions

Subscribe Now
Thu, Feb. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Criminal Speed

(DPS photos)

(DPS photos)

Originally Published: February 29, 2024 4:48 p.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says its troopers clocked a motorcyclist traveling at 151 mph in a 65 mph zone near Cottonwood. “Speeds like this belong on the racetrack, not public roads and highways,” DPS stated. The driver was stopped and arrested. The motorcycle, which appeared to be a Kawasaki Ninja, was impounded. The driver faces charges of criminal speeding and reckless driving. By Arizona law, one of the definitions of criminal speed is more than 20 mph above the posted speed limit. In this case, that is 86 mph over the limit. Excessive speed is a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News