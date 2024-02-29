School employee accused of vaping THC on campus

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office this week said a local school turned in an employee for allegedly using THC on campus.

CVMO said the administrators at Camp Verde Elementary became suspicious after staff reported smelling marijuana on her while she was on campus. After they confronted her, they called the marshal’s office.

Georgia Sebring, 42, was arrested Feb. 15 at around 10 a.m. after deputies received a call from the Camp Verde Elementary administration.

“During an interview with the school resource officer, Ms. Sebring admitted to using a THC vape cartridge in the bathroom of the school to aid in a medical condition,” CVMO stated.

Sebring was booked at Yavapai County Detention Center on expected charges of possession of a narcotic drug in a drug-free zone (a Class 4 felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a Class 6 felony). She was released on her own recognizance.

A long-form complaint was filed in Verde Valley Justice Court Feb. 20, and the charges were transfered to Yavapai County Superior Court Feb. 26

Sebring is due in court for an initial appearance March 22, according to CVMO.