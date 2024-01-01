Awkward Hug Between Tony Romo, Jim Nantz Had NFL Fans Cringing
Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were on the call for CBS in a late-afternoon matchup in Week 17 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. The game wrapped up Sunday evening, and as the Chiefs pulled out a 25–17 victory, thoughts turned to the impending new year.
This included Romo and Nantz, who then proceeded to embrace in a new year’s hug, which ultimately proved to be incredibly awkward.
Take a look for yourself:
Tony Romo and Jim Nantz with the awkward "Happy New Year" hug. pic.twitter.com/fAmX7iBHuY— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2024
Not surprisingly, after the video began to pick up steam on social media, fans responded with some lighthearted (and some not-so-lighthearted) trolling.
Tony did that last week in KC.— Romelle Slaughter II (@RHS76) January 1, 2024
Both times were awkward.
Nantz was like “Do I really need to hug this guy?!?!”
January 1, 2024
Everything they do is awkward— bill strong (@nyiforlife) January 1, 2024
Can’t they be normal‽— D.R-A.J.HERZOG🇬🇷🇩🇪🇪🇸 (@glittervandit) January 1, 2024
Tony’s a hugger.— Cheryl Lenker 😎✌️🌵 (@msharleyluxury) January 1, 2024
Romo and Nantz will be on the mic again next Sunday, likely for the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium.
