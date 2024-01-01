OFFERS
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Mon, Jan. 01
Bob Costas Explains Why Fox Shouldn’t Put Tom Brady in Broadcast Booth for NFL Games

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 3:49 p.m.

Tom Brady is just one NFL offseason away from making his long-awaited debut calling games for Fox Sports, but legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas thinks the former quarterback would be better served in another role. 

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Costas shared that he thinks the network should use Brady as an in-studio analyst. 

“They didn’t ask me, and I don’t expect them to, but if I were running it, I’d use him in the studio rather than on games,” Costas told the Post.

When asked why, Costas expounded.  

“The glamour factor, the on-camera factor,” he continued. “And also, it’s less of a strain on him. The level of preparation to work a game and what it takes to get the hang of it, it’s just an easier fit in the studio.”

Broadcasting great Bob Costas says Fox Sports would be best suited to use Tom Brady as an in-studio NFL analyst.

Mark J&period Rebilas&solUSA TODAY Sports

Brady is no stranger to preparation and hard work, having won seven Super Bowls over a 23-season pro career. But clearly, Costas thinks Brady’s skill set as a broadcaster will be best utilized on camera. 

