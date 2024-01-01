OFFERS
Cameras Caught Travis Kelce, Chris Jones Sharing Classy Moments With Joe Burrow After Chiefs’ Win

Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 4:04 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs got the bounce-back win they were looking for Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 25–17, at Arrowhead Stadium. 

The Bengals were again without their star quarterback, Joe Burrow, who had his season come to an abrupt end after he tore a ligament in his wrist back in Week 11. 

Burrow, however, was on the sideline for Sunday’s game in Kansas City, and moments after the final whistle, he was seen sharing some classy moments with Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

These two teams have become heated rivals in recent years, so it was cool to see this on Sunday: 

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones both stopped Joe Burrow after the game for a quick moment.

Chris Jones also told Jake Browning that "he's a f'ing warrior." pic.twitter.com/gisp8RzK1M

— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 1, 2024

Respect. 

