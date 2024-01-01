OFFERS
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Celtics’ Derrick White Hilariously Described Trying to Defend Victor Wembanyama on Fast Break

Jeff Smith
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 6:55 p.m.

Defending a 7’4” unicorn is no easy task for even the NBA’s most dominant defenders. Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is an exceptional defensive player, but even he had to admit the skill set of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama left him “just trying to get out of the way” when things went a bit haywire.

White attempted to defend Wembanyama on a fast break during Sunday night’s Celtics game in San Antonio. White later described the play, in which he planned to go for a steal, by admitting that Wembanyama picked the ball up near the free-throw line, but White “never saw it again.”

“I’m not an idiot. I was hoping [Wembanyama] would take another dribble. … He just picked it up, and I never saw it again. So I was just trying to get out of the way,” White admitted, per NBC Sports Boston.

White made a business decision by getting out of the rookie phenom’s way, and it’s easy to understand why.

Here’s a look at the play.

Derrick White made a wise business decision with Victor Wembanyama earlier in the Celtics vs. Spurs matchup 😅pic.twitter.com/DYXdtV2L9A

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 1, 2024

The Celtics went on to win the game, 134–101, and White had a strong showing with 17 points, five assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes. As for Wembanyama, a favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award, he scored 21 points with seven rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

Boston improved to 26–6 with the win, while San Antonio dropped to 5–27.

