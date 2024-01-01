Cindy Crawford, Tiffani Thiessen and More Celebs Spotted With Their Lookalike Kids in 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, we're rounding up all the celebrities who stepped out with their lookalike kids this year–and there are more "twinning" families than you may think!

Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford, Michael Strahan, Tiffani Thiessen and even Martha Stewart all have kids (or grandkids) that look practically identical to them. And they're not the only ones. Don't believe us? The proof is in the pictures, so keep reading!

Cindy Crawford

The 57-year-old supermodel and her 22-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber turned heads with multiple public appearances this year. Most recently, the mother-daughter duo was photographed in sophisticated all-black outfits while posing on a red carpet in New York City. Before that, they joined forces for a fabulous Halloween snap.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's three daughters–Maxwell "Maxi", 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4–all look like their momma. The 43-year-old shares all three with husband Eric Johnson and occasionally gives her social media followers a glimpse at the loving chaos associated with being a family of five, but for the most part, fans are convinced Maxi is her mother's twin.

Michael Strahan

Strahan, 52, doesn't always share photos of his kids, but when he does, there's no denying that they're his. Most recently, he shared a pic of his son, 28-year-old Michael Strahan Jr., and the two don't just share a name but a face as well, causing fans to do a series of double takes.

Vanessa Lachey

It's certainly like mother, like daughter when it comes to Lachey's young daughter Brooklyn. Though the two don't pose together often, they came together for their love of Taylor Swift, stepping out at the Eras tour in LA over the summer.

Jennifer Grey

Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Gray showed off her 20-something-year-old daughter Stella Gregg's modeling talent and the pair practically share a face!

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer and her son Leo are definitely related–with fans commenting on how much they look like twins in nearly every social media upload.

Jodi Sweetin

Every time Sweetin shares a photo of either of her daughters–Zoie and Beatrix–fans refuse to believe it's not a picture of the Full House actress or her long-lost twin!

Tiffani Thiessen

Thiessen's teenage daughter Harper refuses to admit how much she looks like her mother, but pretty much everyone else sees it–even when they got all dressed up for the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, their style may be different but they still look alike!

Christie Brinkley

The 69-year-old supermodel and her 25-year-old daughter Sailor look more like sisters than they do mother-daughter, with their matching long blonde hair, confidence in front of the camera, and similarly chic styles.

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith isn't one to broadcast photos of her daughter Stella, whom she shares with ex-husband Antonio Banderas, but on the rare occasion she does, we can't help but notice exactly how much the 27-year-old looks like her mom!

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn's daughter Kate Hudson didn't just follow her in looks and fashion sense, but her career path, too. They appear to have a super strong bond as well, considering they've made multiple red-carpet appearances together and honored one another in countless social media posts.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon's genes must run strong as almost all of her kids look exactly like her–but especially when it comes to her 24-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe and her eldest son Deacon Phillippe, 20.

Not only that, but the 47-year-old is basically a replica of her own mother, Betty, go figure!

Julianne Moore

The May December star and her daughter Liv had fans loosing their cool earlier this fall with new photos the actress posted that highlight just how much her college-aged daughter resembles her.

Pierce Brosnan

In celebration of Irish actor and producer, 70, Pierce Brosnan's summertime feature, The Out-Laws, his two youngest sons–Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22–joined him for a special red carpet appearance–and their shared genetics couldn't be any more obvious.

Then, this past September, Paris joined his father for a modeling gig and it was giving copy & paste.

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman

Somehow this former celebrity couple's daughter Lucy looks exactly like both her mom and dad!

Demi Moore

The movie star and her daughter Scout put on a fashionable display while hitting the red carpet back in October, and while they were wearing very contrasted outfits, they couldn't have looked more alike.

Kylie Kelce

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law has not one, not two, but three daughters–Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett–with husband Jason Kelce and they all (we mean all of them) look exactly like mom. Even Jason has joked that the girls are just a "copy & paste" job.

Teresa Giudice

This Real Housewives of New Jersey star also produced multiple lookalike offspring, four daughters–Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana–whom she welcomed with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Elizabeth Hurley

The British model and actress and her son Damian practically broke the internet with not one public appearance but two very bold outings this year.

Heidi Klum

The multi-hyphenate, 50, and her daughter Leni showed off their striking resemblance while the 19-year-old followed in her mother's footsteps by modeling alongside her for an intimates brand.

Heather Locklear

The internet also had trouble telling the movie star and her daughter Ava apart earlier this summer–and we can see why.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart, 81, & Lookalike Granddaughter Jude, 12, Attend Broadway Opening: Photos The lifestyle maven looked glamorous for the A-list event as her eldest grandchild stole the show with her rare, red-carpet appearance. pic.twitter.com/ES1FcA824z — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) April 1, 2023

The 82-year-old lifestyle mogul and her granddaughter Jude are more alike than just in looks, but spirit, too! Months before the two headed out to this year's Jingleball, the TV personality shared a snap of them making a "precious memory" while catching the Aug. 2023 supermoon.

While the year certainly sparked heated conversations over the ethics of "nepo babies," there's no debating that these celebrity families are related.

Khloe Kardashian

Over the summer, The Kardashians' star and her kindergarten-age daughter True earned the title of twins while rocking a pair of matching floral dresses, and now, we can't unsee it!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The reality TV star's 9-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie LaValle proved she was her mother's daughter this past fall as she strut down the runway the runway for Rookie USA's annual charity fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' 16-year-old daughter Sam made her biggest debut yet as her father's caddy at the competition held in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month and all anyone could talk about was not the pro golfer's swing, but how much Sam resembled him.

Lori Loughlin

The actress and her 20-something-year-old daughter Olivia Jade looked identical during their first photo shoot together, and you can't tell us otherwise.

Candace Cameron Bure

The Fuller House alum's daughter Natasha got her looks from her mama, and there's no denying that–from their bright blue eyes to their same smirk!

Mark Wahlberg

After Wahlberg's wife, model Rhea Durham, uploaded a photo of the couple's youngest child, Grace, fans declared that the father-daughter duo "have the same face."

Next: How Nick Cannon Is Honoring His Late Son This Holiday Season