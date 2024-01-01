OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Dolphins-Bills AFC East Showdown Highlights Week 18 Schedule

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 5:50 a.m.

Late Sunday evening the NFL announced the much anticipated Week 18 schedule.

The exciting final week of the regular season will commence with a Saturday doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off with the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Steelers, who need a win over the Ravens, coupled with either a loss by the Bills or the Jaguars, will likely face a Baltimore squad resting many of its players after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday.

The exciting slate will conclude with a showdown between Buffalo and the Miami Dolphins. The winner of the matchup will win the AFC East and earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC postseason.

Week 18. It's time for the #NFLSeasonFinale. pic.twitter.com/KOV6OaZIKy

— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the final schedule (all times ET):

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News