Dolphins-Bills AFC East Showdown Highlights Week 18 Schedule
Late Sunday evening the NFL announced the much anticipated Week 18 schedule.
The exciting final week of the regular season will commence with a Saturday doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off with the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The Steelers, who need a win over the Ravens, coupled with either a loss by the Bills or the Jaguars, will likely face a Baltimore squad resting many of its players after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday.
The exciting slate will conclude with a showdown between Buffalo and the Miami Dolphins. The winner of the matchup will win the AFC East and earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC postseason.
Week 18. It's time for the #NFLSeasonFinale. pic.twitter.com/KOV6OaZIKy— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
Here’s a look at the final schedule (all times ET):
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
