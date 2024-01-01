Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Offers Blunt Appraisal on Team As It Skids Into Playoffs

Once again, the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves on the losing end of a pivotal matchup, and coach Nick Sirianni didn’t hold back when assessing his squad on Sunday. With the regular season coming to an end next week, he said his team needs to get its act together posthaste.

“We have to get things fixed, and we have to get them fixed fast,” he told reporters after his team’s 35–31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field.

Not only did the Eagles (11–5) lose to an underdog Cardinals (4–12) squad, but in doing so, they handed over control of the NFC East to the rival Dallas Cowboys. If Dallas wins its Week 18 matchup at the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys will win the division crown no matter what happens in the Eagles’ game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni speaks to side judge Jim Quirk during his team’s loss to the Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Bill Streicher&solUSA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia appeared the clear favorite to get the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the accompanying first-round bye for much of the season, but the embattled squad now has lost four of its past five games, with its lone win during that time being a 33–25 escape over the hapless Giants.

Sunday’s Eagles-Giants (5–11) rematch at MetLife Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, while the Cowboys-Commanders game is scheduled for the same time on Fox.