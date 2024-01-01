OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Mingus, COCSD superintendent search on the same path Turkey Creek horse trails get another look Expect less funding for projects in 2024 State Legislative session, say local lawmakers Mountain lion raises concern in Jerome 1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

ESPN Rules Expert Calls Out Obvious Missed Penalty in Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 11:47 p.m.

ESPN's rules analyst Bill LeMonnier thought officials missed an obvious penalty during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl game between Michigan and Alabama

After a stalled drive, the Crimson Tide's James Burnip punted the ball back to Michigan, but was clearly contacted on the leg by a Wolverines defender as he followed through on his kick. 

Admittedly, the Alabama punter played up the contact by the Michigan defender in perhaps an Oscar-worthy performance. But still, it seemed like a classic case of running into the kicker, something that was pointed out by LeMonnier on ESPN's broadcast of the Rose Bowl

Penalty or not…

You must appreciate Alabama punter James Burnip committing to the bit.

10/10, no notes. pic.twitter.com/H9ij2BuDdp

— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 1, 2024

ESPN's rules analyst explained that contact was made while Burnip was still in "part of his kicking motion," adding that he "would have liked to have seen the flag there." LeMonnier wasn't the only one who would have liked to have seen the flag thrown, as Alabama fans loudly showered the officials with an NSFW chant in the background, expressing their displeasure over the no-call. 

As the ESPN broadcast pointed out, a flag there would have been an automatic first down for the Crimson Tide, given that it was fourth-and-4. 

Alabama, down 13—10 at the half, will have to hope they can pull off a win over Michigan, or they'll be left wondering what could have been on this play. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News