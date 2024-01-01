OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Ex-Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson Announces Transfer to UCF

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 7:06 p.m.

Former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has committed to UCF less than a month after deciding to enter the transfer portal.

On Monday, Jefferson announced his decision to transfer to UCF by sharing an Instagram post with the caption, “LET’S RUN IT!”

Jefferson will head to Orlando to play for coach Gus Malzahn following five seasons with the Razorbacks. The redshirt senior threw for over 2,000 yards in each of his past three campaigns, yet Jefferson’s arm alone wasn’t enough to lead the Razorbacks to success. Arkansas finished last in the SEC West this past season with a 4—8 overall record.

Jefferson is also adept as a runner, having recorded 1,725 rushing yards in three seasons as Arkansas’s starting quarterback. However, after averaging more than four yards per carry in 2021 and ’22, he regressed to 2.8 yards per carry this season.

The former four-star recruit cemented his status as one of the most prolific passers in Razorbacks history, and now Jefferson will get a chance to start anew in Malzahn’s offense in 2024.

The Knights, who went 6–7 in 2023, will open the ’24 season against visiting New Hampshire on Aug. 31.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News