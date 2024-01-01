Ex-Washington State QB Cam Ward Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, one of the most coveted players available in the transfer portal, is calling an audible and turning pro.

The ex-Cougars standout announced his intent to declare for the 2024 NFL draft on Monday in a social media post.

Ward had been linked to Florida State and Miami as possible transfer destinations, but the 21-year-old quarterback will instead head to the NFL.

In two seasons with the Cougars, Ward completed 65.5% of his passes for 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. Washington State went 12–13 with Ward as its starting quarterback in 2022 and ’23. He was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2023.

Prior to his time at Washington State, he played two seasons at FCS Incarnate Word. He was a second-team FCS All-America selection in 2021 after winning the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS in 2020.

The 2024 NFL draft will be held April 24-27 in Detroit.