Huh? Some People Swear By Blowing Cinnamon Into Their Homes on the First of the Month—Here’s Why

There’s no denying that there is magic in the air every New Year, so why not add a little more in January by blowing cinnamon into your home on the first of the month? The best part is, participating in this enchanting tradition won’t break the bank. In fact, it’s actually supposed to do the complete opposite.



Partaking in this monthly ritual is said to bring wealth into your life, whether that be via money, a new job opportunity, business success, etc. And while the act may seem a bit random and might be something you’ve never heard of before, the hashtag #BlowingCinnamon has been going viral on TikTok. People are loving that it’s a simple manifestation method they can do to attract positive vibrations and prosperity into their homes thanks to cinnamon’s magnetism of abundance and good energy.



If you’re curious about how to go about incorporating this custom into your life, you’re in luck! We’re breaking down everything you need to know, as well as the magical words you have to say to help make all of your financial wishes come true. Before you know it, it’ll become part of your monthly routine. Keep reading to find out more.



Related: The Best Power Crystals for Protection and Positive Energy—and How To Use Them

How Do You Use Cinnamon on the First of the Month?

If you’ve been looking for an easy tradition to kick off 2024 with, this one’s for you! All you need is some cinnamon.



Once you have the main ingredient, all you have to do is pour a small portion into your hand on January 1, February 1, March 1, April 1 and so on.



Then, you just have to say a few specific words while you’re standing at your front door before you blow the seasoning out of your hand.

Related: ‘How Eating 12 Grapes on New Year’s Eve Led to Me Finding My Soulmate'

What Is the Cinnamon Ritual for Abundance?

There are four basic steps you have to do when performing this custom each month. Check them all out, below!

Step 1: Add Some Cinnamon Into Your Palm

First, go to your kitchen cabinet or head to your local grocery store and grab some cinnamon. Once you have it, walk to your front door and carefully sprinkle a pinch of it into the palm of your hand.

Step 2: Get Into Place and Say These Words

With your palm full of cinnamon, step outside your front door and face the inside of your home. Once you’re in position, you must repeat this mantra: “When this cinnamon blows, prosperity here will enter. When cinnamon blows, abundance will come to stay. When this cinnamon blows, abundance here will live!”



It might make you feel a little silly, but doing this is what invites all the good fortune into your house. If you skip this step, there’s a chance it will skip your home altogether.

Step 3: Focus on Your Financial Desires and Blow the Cinnamon

Make sure you’re thinking positive thoughts and keep your mind focused on your financial desires for the month ahead. You can visualize money, a job promotion, wealth for your family, a raise for you or a loved one, traction for your business, etc. Then, take a deep breath and blow the cinnamon from your hand into your house.

Step 4: Leave the Cinnamon on Your Floor

Even though you may feel tempted to sweep up the specks of cinnamon covering your entryway, you must leave it there for 24 hours, until the first of the month is over. So if you blow it into your home at 9 a.m., you can’t clean it up until 9 a.m. the following day. If you don’t leave your cinnamon on the floor, you may ruin the chance of bringing prosperity into your home and everything you just did will have been for nothing.

Related: What Is 'Lucky Girl Syndrome'? I've Tried Out the TikTok Trend—Here's How My Luck Changed

Does This Have To Be on the First of the Month, or Any Day?

While some traditions can be done on any given day, at any time during the year, this one can’t be. The ritual states that it has to be performed on the first of the month at your home’s front door. It is very important that you follow this rule. If you accidentally mix up the dates, or you happen to forget to do it on the first of the month and try it on a different day, it will not have the same effect.

How Do You Attract Money?

In several cultures around the world, cinnamon is considered to be a very valuable spice—literally. In fact, it’s been used in ancient practices for centuries to attract wealth into people’s lives thanks to its energetic properties.



When someone blows the spice into their doorway on the first of the month, the door of their house is believed to represent the portal between the outside world and a person’s spiritual space in esoteric practice. So, when cinnamon then falls to the floor, it then invites prosperity into your household, which can result in wealth.



However, don’t expect stacks of money to suddenly appear on your doorstep. By doing this ritual, you can attract money in a variety of ways. You can begin to attract the energy of abundance, business success, prosperity, and other financial needs you may wish for over time.

Next: 30 Money Affirmations and Money Mantras To Attract Wealth