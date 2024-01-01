Jeremy Renner Releases New Music Video Dedicated to Daughter Ava on First Anniversary of Near-Fatal Accident

On the one-year anniversary of the freak accident that almost killed him, Jeremy Renner is looking back over the biggest reason he was able to recover.

On Jan. 1, 2024, exactly one year after he was crushed by his own snow plow at his home in Nevada, the Marvel star took to Instagram with a touching, black-and-white photo of himself hugging his 10-year-old daughter Ava, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

In the sweet snap, the young girl, with a cardboard "Happy New Year 2024" headband tucked behind her ears, wrapped her arms tightly around her dad's shoulders, as he appeared to whisper something into her ear.

"Reason number One for my recovery is her," he wrote alongside the emotional photo. "I asked her to 'wait for me' when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home. As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends…."

He added, "With gratitude always , thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer 🙏🏼."

He also shared the link to the music video for his new song, "Wait," which will be featured on his upcoming EP, Love and Titanium—which he first teased in Oct. as "a collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery"—set to release on Jan. 19.

The video was dedicated to Ava, and featured a sweet montage of footage with her, as well as actresses portraying her at varying stages of life, as her father crooned out heartwrenching lyrics like, “For whatever it’s worth, I know that it hurts, you are the ocean and I am the earth,” and, “Would you wait, wait, wait for me now?”

Clearly, his "countless hours" of physical therapy sessions, peptide injections, IV drips, stem cell and exosomes, infrared therapy, sessions in a hyperbaric chamber, cold plunges, and more treatment options have paid off—not to mention his strong will and determination.

Next: Jeremy Renner Teases New Venture in Sweetest Photo With Baby Niece