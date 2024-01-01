OFFERS
Jim Harbaugh Awkwardly Listened to Nick Saban Answer Question About Michigan’s Sign-Stealing

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 10:59 p.m.

Talk about an awkward moment. 

During a joint coaches press conference before the College Football Playoff clash between Alabama and Michigan, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was asked about the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal, which made countless headlines while also resulting in the suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh. A reporter specifically asked Saban about his level of concern regarding Michigan's sign-stealing. 

With Harbaugh sitting—and seemingly squirming in his seat—next to him, Saban spoke about the “integrity of the game.” It ended up being an incredibly awkward moment, one that was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by AL.com reporter Michael Casagrande. 

Nick Saban is asked about his level of concern regarding Michigan’s sign stealing scandal. Watch Jim Harbaugh’s body language during the answer. pic.twitter.com/Kfh4lQhP7B

— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 31, 2023

As Saban speaks about college football “hopefully” adapting an NFL system where communication is primarily through headsets, Harbaugh can be seen moving around in his seat and licking his lips uncomfortably. 

Kudos to the reporter for shining the brightest spotlight possible on the elephant in the room with this question, providing college football fans with a moment so awkward it seemed to be straight out of The Office

Fans then couldn't help but notice that Saban and Harbaugh didn't seem to share any pleasantries or a handshake before the Rose Bowl game kicked off. 

No pregame handshake between Saban and Harbaugh huh?

— Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) January 1, 2024

One can bet that the postgame handshake between Harbaugh and Saban will get a lot of attention. Michigan and Alabama have played to a 7–7 tie after one quarter of play in the Rose Bowl. 

