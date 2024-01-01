OFFERS
LeBron James Defends Lamar Jackson From Awful Sports Radio Take After Ravens' Huge Win

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 12:21 a.m.

LeBron James has Lamar Jackson's back. 

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback's MVP case, which has grown stronger by the week, was dismissed by Fox Sports radio host Monse Bolanos, who said that she "wants her quarterbacks to be quarterbacky" while making the case for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to win the award. 

Well, Jackson went out on Sunday and all but secured the award, firing five touchdown passes in the Ravens’ 56–19 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. All the while, Bolanos’s take was trending on social media, which likely prompted James to join the conversation. 

The Los Angeles Lakers star defended Jackson in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

Quarterbacky huh!?!? NAAAAHHHHH!! H.I.M.

— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 31, 2023

James isn't buying the "quarterbacky" narrative, instead declaring that Jackson is "him," or, in other words "His Imperial Majesty." Jackson is the MVP in James's eyes and it's hard not to agree with him. 

Playing in a new offense under a different play-caller, all Jackson has done in 2023 is produce, as he has thrown for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while running for an additional 821 yards with five scores on the ground. 

Oh, and the Ravens beat arguably the AFC's second-best team by 37 points with Jackson shredding them from the pocket.

Jackson looked pretty “quarterbacky” on Sunday. 

News