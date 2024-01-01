OFFERS
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Mon, Jan. 01
Lindsay Lohan Rings in the New Year Wrapped in Her Husband's Arms in Sweet New Photo

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 7:11 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan is offering fans a rare glimpse at her relationship with her husband, Bader Shammas, in a new roundup of photos from their New Year's Eve celebrations. 

The Freaky Friday alum took to Instagram on Dec. 31, 2023, to close out the year, sending well-wishes to her followers as she shared several photos from their evening, which included a glamorous selfie in front of their gorgeous Christmas tree and several pics of the fireworks display surrounding Burj Khalifa—the world's tallest building. 

Hidden in the middle of the photoset was a sweet shot of the couple holding one another, their surroundings blurred. Lohan, who wore a flesh-toned top covered in silver studs, held tightly to Shammas' wrist, which was slung over her shoulder, as the two smiled at one another. 

"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," she wrote alongside the carousel. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude 🙏❤️🌟."

The new mom was "glowing," as one follower pointed out in the comments. She and Shammas recently welcomed their first child together; a son named Luai.

She's kept the baby off of social media so far, and rarely posts on the platform herself, but at three months postpartum, she shared another radiant selfie as she soaked up some summer sun

She later reunited with some of her Mean Girls cast members for an iconic commercial inspired by the beloved teen flick.

While she's a lot more quiet on the Hollywood front these days, she does have one project in post-production, according to IMDb, and has been teasing a possible Freaky Friday sequel

Next: Lindsay Lohan Declares She's 'Not a Regular Mom' in First Postpartum Pic

News