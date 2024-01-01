OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Lions’ Dan Campbell Channels ‘Controlled Fury’ in Aftermath of Bitter Loss to Cowboys

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 8:17 p.m.

After a controversial and infuriating loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell appeared ready to run through a brick wall when talking to reporters on Monday and dropped a gem of a quote. 

“I’m ready, man, I’ve got controlled fury,” Campbell said. “I’m ready to go. I am absolutely ready to go. I don’t go the other way.” 

Campbell appeared to be snarling as if he was itching for another game to play. After Saturday’s debacle, it’s hard not to empathize with him and the rest of his team.

The Lions coach elected to go for a two-point conversion and the win with his team down 20–19 in the game’s final seconds against the Cowboys and it appeared Detroit took the lead after Jared Goff completed a pass to offensive tackle Taylor Decker

Controlled fury 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gKiLKGB4mT

— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2024

However, officials wiped the play away and said Decker never reported as eligible—something Campbell, Goff and Decker all deny. Dallas held on to win the game, thanks to the call. 

Every party for Detroit maintained that Decker did report as eligible and numerous TV angles appeared to capture Decker reporting or at least attempting to report. But Campbell said the officials told him they recognized offensive tackle Dan Skipper reporting. 

It appeared as if referee Brad Allen was confused and got the call wrong, but what’s done is done. Now, Campbell and the Lions will channel that outrage to a Week 18 bout with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News