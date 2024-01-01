OFFERS
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Mariah Carey Takes a Dip in the Hot Tub in Low-Cut Sparkling Red Gown

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 4:29 p.m.

Mariah Carey is ringing in the new year in style—though it may be the only time she gets to wear the glamorous red gown!

The Queen of Christmas made a case to extend her title beyond her beloved holiday as she shared a series of clips that appear to have been taken during her family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, on Instagram just ahead of the first midnight of 2024. 

The video montage began with the "Hero" songstress clad in a glittering red gown featuring a knee-high slit and a deep v-neck with her hair slicked up into a neat bun. She stood next to a steaming jacuzzi as snow fell to the ground, coating the shrubbery around the concrete, before slowly stepping into the water and submerging herself up to her neck, gown and all. 

Other clips flashed by to her own cover of "Auld Lang Syne," including but not limited to a snippet of the musician, dressed in a sequined red tracksuit, sitting in a matching Adirondack chair next to a fire pit, a look at her draped in a champagne-colored gown as she walked away from the camera, and a sweet glimpse of her dancing with friends and family in a carriage, before the roundup ended with Carey back in the hot tub.

Red has been Carey's color of choice during their frigid winter holiday, as the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer celebrated the track going #1 in a sequined bright red dress with a thigh-high slit and a red robe over the top, but she was also spotted in a black velour sweatsuit embellished with sparkly silver star appliqués while she rocked her hair in some throwback, '90s style curls during an outing in the mountain town. 

Next: Mariah Carey Looks Like a Gift in Sparkly Mini Dress and Cardigan

