1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Mon, Jan. 01
Mason Rudolph Signs Steelers Fan's Baby After Win Over Seahawks

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 1:29 a.m.

What do Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Ricky Bobby, Will Ferrell's character from the movie Talladega Nights, have in common, besides having unique names? They've both signed babies

Rudolph, fresh off of leading the Steelers to a victory two days before Christmas after the team turned to him with Kenny Pickett injured and Mitchell Trubisky struggling, authored a worthy sequel with his Week 17 performance in Seattle. 

Rudolph threw for 274 yards and didn’t turn the ball over as he helped Pittsburgh to a 30–23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. Following the game, the QB signed a Steelers fan’s baby in a moment captured—and perfectly captioned—on Pittsburgh’s account on X, formerly Twitter. 

Absolutely ma'am I would love to sign your baby! pic.twitter.com/Vz0dsAU5GD

— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 1, 2024

Talk about a new year, new Rudolph! The Steelers signal-caller went from being the team’s third-string QB to signing babies like a rock star. 

It's not surprising that Steelers fans want Rudolph to sign their babies now. He has provided a spark to an offense that has endured its fair share of struggles this season, all while keeping Pittsburgh's playoff hopes alive. 

If the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 and the Buffalo Bills lose to the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh is playoff-bound. 

It's no wonder that Rudolph has become something of a sensation in Pittsburgh. 

