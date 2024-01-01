OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Matthew McConaughey Posts Sublime Sugar Bowl Pregame Speech to Texas Longhorns

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 4:33 p.m.

Actor and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey posted a passionate speech to his alma mater ahead of its Sugar Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies on Monday, and it didn’t disappoint.

The No. 3 Longhorns (12–1) and No. 2 Huskies (13–0) will match up in New Orleans in the College Football Playoff semifinals Monday night with their eyes on a berth in the championship game next Monday in Houston.

“What do we gotta do? Hey, Longhorns, we play in big games well. Good. We better,” McConaughey said. 

The Oscar winner went on to send a message to each unit of the Longhorns on both sides of the ball, but he especially raved about the offensive line’s downfield blocking. 

“You know how good we are, Longhorns, when you receivers, when you block downfield?” he continued. “You know how good we are when the play’s over and a running back is 30 yards down the field, but I see three offensive lineman still blocking down there? Take that mentality to that game. Run them out of New Orleans. Move on to the next one. Hook em.’”

You can watch McConaughey’s entire speech in the clip below:

own it #hookem @texasfootball @texaslonghorns pic.twitter.com/cG6kQE1xi6

— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) December 31, 2023

Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl is set for Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News