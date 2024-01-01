OFFERS
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

NFL Fans Praise Chiefs for Clinching Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 2:03 a.m.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West title for the eighth consecutive season after earning a come-from-behind 25–17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite pronounced struggles that led to three consecutive home losses, Kansas City (10–6) erased an early 10-point deficit on the strength of six field goals by Harrison Butker. The veteran placekicker connected from 54, 43, 27, 24, 48 and 46 yards, which accounted for the game’s final 18 points. 

The Chiefs defense shut down the Bengals (8–8) offense in the second half, holding Cincinnati scoreless over the final thirty minutes while sacking Jake Browning six times.

New Year's Eve ain't the only thing we're celebrating tonight! pic.twitter.com/1282Srj5Rj

— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2024

Running back Isiah Pacheco and wideout Rashee Rice stepped up in the win for Kansas City. Pacheco, who cleared concussion protocol on Saturday, ran for a season-high 130 yards while adding a touchdown catch. 

Rice, once again, was Patrick Mahomes‘s top weapon in the passing game, hauling in five receptions for a game-high 127 yards.

Following the game, fans reacted to the up-and-down Chiefs finding a way to win the division for an incredible eighth straight season, locking up the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs in the process.

🏈| Chiefs win the AFC West!!!!🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/l5MpESSJTu

— Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 1, 2024

Chiefs have clinched the 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. pic.twitter.com/r2C4wE7UVr

— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 1, 2024

8x consecutive division champs is crazy https://t.co/EWNXK6Je9h

— sarah (@tayvischarm) January 1, 2024

https://t.co/Xh6pX1FsEC pic.twitter.com/SOplTlOq2D

— Alvaro Luna (@EdgePunkDude) January 1, 2024

Knocking the Broncos & Bengals out of the playoffs. TWO THINGS AT ONCE!!! pic.twitter.com/f9XaCUuZ9n

— Chiefs Kingdom LIVE! (@ChiefsKngdmLive) January 1, 2024

CHIEFS WIN!!! AFC West Champs for the 8th straight year!!! ❤️💛 #ChiefsKingdom #CINvsKC pic.twitter.com/ZjnWKVoUQi

— Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) January 1, 2024
