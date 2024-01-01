OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Nick Saban Feted As Hollywood Legend in Epic Crimson Tide Social Media Post

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 2:51 p.m.

Alabama’s social media team gave coach Nick Saban the Hollywood treatment Saturday with a clever post ahead of the team’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan at the Rose Bowl.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, featured a crimson star in the style of the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star had Saban’s name on it and a not-so-subtle emblem of a goat right in the center.

With seven national championships to his credit, Saban is universally acknowledged as one of the best college football coaches of all time—if not the Greatest of All Time.

Here’s the epic post by the Crimson Tide’s social media crew:

Added a new ⭐️#RollTide pic.twitter.com/l6ROo8yIfQ

— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 30, 2023

Saban is a five-time SEC Coach of the Year and a two-time AP college football Coach of the Year. And at 72 years old, he has a shot to add yet another trophy to his already legendary list of career accomplishments.

The Rose Bowl matchup between Alabama (12–1) and Michigan (13–0) is set for Monday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News