Odell Beckham Jr. Floors Ravens Teammates With Lofty Comparison to His Past Teams After Win Over Dolphins

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 5:45 p.m.

It was all celebrations on Sunday in the Baltimore Ravens’ locker room after the team secured the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC after a win over the visiting Miami Dolphins—and during the festivities, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. offered high praise that left teammates surprised. 

“This is probably the best team I’ve ever been on from the top to the bottom,” Beckham said.

The ohs and woahs can be heard in the background after the veteran wideout made the lofty comparison to his past teams. Beckham has played for the New York GiantsCleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams before he signed with the Ravens this past offseason. He won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles to cap the 2021 season. 

Odell Beckham Jr. in the #Ravens locker room after clinching the No. 1 seed:

"This is the best team I've ever been on from the top to the bottom."

(🎥 @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/bPAf0A8NMJ

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2024

That Rams team went 12–5 mark to win the NFC West on its way to the Lombardi Trophy. This Baltimore team is sitting at 13–3 with one more week to go in the regular season. If Baltimore goes on to win it all, Beckham’s prediction will be right on the money.

The Ravens wrap up the regular season on Saturday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers (9–7), with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. 

