Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei Will Transfer to Florida State, per Report

With quarterback Jordan Travis out of eligibility, Florida State reportedly has landed its next signal-caller.

Former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to play for the Seminoles in 2024, according to a Monday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Uiagalelei, 22, threw 21 touchdown passes against seven interceptions for the Beavers in 2023.

A highly touted prospect out of Southern California, Uiagalelei committed to play for the Tigers in the spring of 2019. Debuting in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uiagalelei immediately established himself as a name to watch with a 439-yard outing against Notre Dame.

Uiagalelei was never able to recapture that magic, though, throwing nine touchdown passes against 10 interceptions in 2021. He improved slightly in 2022, but opted to transfer to Oregon State after the season.

D.J. Uiagalelei is reportedly heading back to the ACC, the conference where his collegiate career began in 2020. Abigail Dollins&solStatesman Journal&solUSA TODAY Network

Uiagalelei helped steer the Beavers (8–5) to a solid season, as the team briefly cracked the AP top 10 for the first time since 2012.

Florida State (13–1), on the other hand, is licking its wounds after a 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.