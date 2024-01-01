OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Rams Social Media Takes Snarky Dig at Steelers After Clinching Playoff Berth

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 1:38 a.m.

In Week 17, the Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff berth with a little help from a team they lost to earlier in the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 30–23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday helped the Rams, who took care of business against the New York Giants hours earlier, punch a ticket to the playoffs. On the heels of last year’s pitiful 5–12 campaign, the Rams silenced their critics in a surprising upturn of a 2023 season and could even be considered a dark horse contender for the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles made sure to thank the Pittsburgh "Big Dog" Steelers for aiding them in their hopes for postseason glory. However, the Rams’ social media account also took a playful dig at the black-and-gold who beat them in October under controversial circumstances.

This makes up for that spot of the ball. https://t.co/rAfIpDQvaC

— x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 1, 2024

The early-season 24–17 loss to the Steelers included a questionable call in which the officials gave a very generous spot to the Steelers, resulting in a critical first down during the fourth quarter. 

Pittsburgh’s latest benevolent (though unintentional) act may nonetheless convince the Rams to let bygones be bygones and focus on the future instead.

In the current NFC playoff picture, the No. 6 Rams would play the No. 3 Lions in the wild-card round, the ultimate homecoming game for former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. As for the more immediate future, Los Angeles (9–7) will play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News