1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Mon, Jan. 01
Steelers’ Ninth Win Extends Incredible Streak for Coach Mike Tomlin

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 2:55 a.m.

Some streaks are simply more impressive than others.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 9–7 on the season after upsetting the Seattle Seahawks, 30–23 at Lumen Field. The victory marked the 17th consecutive season that head coach Mike Tomlin has led the storied franchise to a non-losing record.

Legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry owns the NFL record with 21 straight non-losing seasons (1965-1985). Most recently, New England’s Bill Belichick registered 19 in a row (2001-2019), prior to the Patriots’ 7–9 campaign during the first year of the post-Tom Brady era in 2020.

Mike Tomlin's incredible run continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i06fWqDRhv

— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

The 51-year-old Tomlin, who took over for Bill Cowher in 2007, has guided Pittsburgh to an 8–8 mark three times over this historic stretch (2012, 2013 and 2018). In 2008, Tomlin led the Steelers to a 27–23 win over Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII.

To reach the playoffs this season, Pittsburgh will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the final regular-season game next week as well as have either the Jaguars lose to the Titans or the Bills lose to the Dolphins.

With the AFC’s No. 1 seed locked up by the Ravens, Baltimore is expected to rest many of its starters. That currently has the Steelers as 3.5-point road favorites to beat their AFC North rival in Week 18.

