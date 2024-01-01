The Most Delicious, Exciting New Cookbooks of 2024

2023 was a great year for cookbooks, and 2024 is shaping up to be an even better one. We’re still waiting to learn more details about Martha Stewart’s iconic 100th cookbook, which is slated to be released at the end of next year, but in the meantime, we’ve curated a list of some of the new cookbooks we’re most excited to dig into in 2024.

The biggest challenge in creating this list was narrowing down the options. To make sure there's a little something for every cook, we've included a wide range of topics and cuisines. There's a deep dive into Korean cooking, books from social media faves Melissa Ben-Ishay and Jenny Martinez, a cookbook dedicated to sheet-pan cooking, volumes inspired by Clueless and Encanto—and so much more. Read on for all the delicious details on 18 cookbooks that we can't wait to try in 2024.

18 Cookbooks We're Excited About in 2024

By Imad Alarnab

Release Date: January 9, 2024

Imad Alarnab, renowned Syrian chef and restaurateur, adds cookbook author to his resume with his debut cookbook, Imad’s Syrian Kitchen. The book is a sprawling look through Syrian cuisine via a collection of 90 recipes. Imad, who now lives in London, was a successful restaurateur in Damascus before his businesses were destroyed in the bombings during the war in Syria. In Imad’s Syrian Kitchen, he shares his story of fleeing Syria during the war and starting from scratch in the UK.

By Melissa Ben-Ishay

Release Date: January 16, 2024

Melissa Ben-Ishay, the mini cupcake mogul behind Baked by Melissa, gained widespread attention when her vegan Green Goddess Salad went viral on TikTok, garnering over 25 million views and catching the eyes of celebrities like Lizzo and Cardi B. Following the success of the Green Goddess Salad, Ben-Ishay continued to share her finely chopped, vegetable-focused recipes, encouraging millions to get their greens in with her fresh and flavorful creations. In her debut cookbook, Come Hungry, Ben-Ishay shares her favorite everyday recipes and tips for making delicious and nutritious meals for the entire family.

By Crystal Wilkinson

Release Date: January 23, 2024

Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts is about embracing personal histories and celebrating Black Appalachia. It's part cookbook and part storybook with stunning visuals throughout. Wilkinson shares the story of five generations of Black women who settled in Appalachia and the cuisine they developed living in the country. Those stories are accompanied by nearly 40 family recipes, including Corn Pudding, Chicken and Dumplings, Granny Christine’s Jam Cake and Praisesong Biscuits.

By Todd Richards, with Amy Paige Condon

Release Date: February 20, 2024

In his newest book, Chef Todd Richards, the James Beard Award-winning author of Soul, sets out to trace the role that West African cuisines have played in shaping different cuisines throughout the Americas. The book is packed with more than 100 recipes and lively and enlightening narratives. As its name suggests, Roots, Heart, Soul illuminates the shared roots of cuisines from the Caribbean, Mexico and the United States reaching all the way back to West Africa.

By Chantha Nguon

Release Date: February 20, 2024

Slow Noodles is a poignant memoir meets cookbook. We’re taken along as Nguon recounts life as a Cambodian refugee in the 1970’s, after dictator Pol Pot brutally ripped the country apart, killing millions of Cambodians. Nguon lost her house, her homeland, and her entire family. What she didn’t lose, however, and what she shares with us in Slow Noodles, is the memory of her mother’s cooking. This book is an act of resistance and reclamation filled with lyrical prose. Slow Noodles includes more than 20 recipes for Khmer dishes like Chicken Lime Soup, Banh Sung Noodles and Pâté de Foie all in memory of Nguon’s beloved mother.

By Kayla Lobermeier

Release Date: February 20, 2024

Lobermeier, the author of The Prairie Kitchen Cookbook, is right on trend with her latest book, The Cottagecore Baking Book. Cottagecore is an internet-based aesthetic and lifestyle trend centered around embracing a quainter, softer lifestyle reminiscent of country living. The #cottagecore hashtag on TikTok currently has more 16 billion views. In this book, Lobermeier leans into her belief that baked goods are an important part of embracing your cottagecore lifestyle (and who are we to argue). The book is filled with lush, seasonal pie recipes, delicate teacakes and flavorful scones that will fill your kitchen with the most delicious aromas.

By Olga Massov & Sanaë Lemoine

Release Date: March 5, 2024

Over the past few years, the humble sheet pan has really come into its own. The versatile, practical easy-to-clean makes one-dish weeknight dinners a breeze. In this new book, Massov and Lemoine celebrate the sheet pan in all its glory. Hot Sheet features easy-to-make recipes that are both elegant and flavorful. (Bonus points for the book's clever title.) The book includes more than 100 recipes ranging from All-the-Crispy-Bits Mac and Cheese to Labneh Cheesecake Bars with Berry Compote. This book is a great way to stoke your cooking creativity and a delicious reminder that good food can also be easy.

By Lidey Heuck

Release Date: March 12, 2024

After college, Lidey Heuck landed a dream job—working for Ina Garten. Unsurprisingly, while working with Ina, Lidey became a skilled recipe developer with a knack for making dishes that feel special without being too fussy. The recipes in Cooking in Real Life are innovative and imaginative, but they still manage to be straightforward and low-effort—always keeping the cook in mind. This is a cookbook for everybody, but it’s especially great for people who are trying to incorporate more veggies into their everyday cooking life.

By José Andrés

Release Date: March 19, 2024

Zaytinya is the latest cookbook from world-renowned chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian, Jose Andrés. It’s also the name of one of his Washington D.C. restaurants and it translates to “olive oil” in Turkish. The book is a celebration of the cultures and flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean, which includes countries like Greece, Syria, Turkey and Jordan. Zaytinya was designed to be accessible to home cooks and is packed with flavorful recipes ranging from perfectly seasoned seafood to grilled kebabs and irresistibly fluffy pita bread. It’s the perfect book for weeknight meals and weekend dinner parties alike.

By Kim Laidlaw

Release Date: April 2, 2024

Ugh, as if! There’s no way there’s a cookbook dedicated to the cult-classic 90’s movie, right? Wrong! Kim Laidlaw is taking us all back to high school with Clueless: The Official Cookbook. The recipes in this delightful and nostalgic cookbook are inspired by the snacks, drinks and other meals in the iconic film. With recipes like Gnarly Skateboarder's Breakfast Sandos and Party in the Valley Pretzel Bites, Laidlaw’s cookbook is shaping up to win the Most Nostalgia-Inducing award.

By Paola Bacchia

Release Date: April 9, 2024

At Nonna’s Table is a heartwarming cookbook that invites readers into the kitchen of Nonna Livia, Bacchia’s Italian grandmother. The book contains 60 recipes ranging from appetizers to mains to desserts and leans on fresh ingredients and simple techniques that define Italian cuisine. You’ll learn to make everything from Peperonata Con Melanzane e Pomodori (Eggplant and Tomato Stew) to Torta a Arancia e Cocco Con Albicocche (Orange Cake with Apricots), and along the way you’ll encounter sweet stories and anecdotes accompanied by stunning photography.

By Deuki Hong and Matt Rodbard

Release Date: April 23, 2024

In Koreaworld, chef Deuki Hong and journalist Matt Rodbard take readers on a journey through the evolution of Korean food in a new and exciting way. Hong and Rodbard previously teamed up for their book, Koreatown, which was an exploration of Korean American cuisine, but Koreaworld is an exploration of Korean food from Korea, particularly Seoul, as well as the Koreatowns all over the world. This book is filled with more than 75 recipes accompanied by tantalizing photos that are stunning to look at and also hunger-inducing. We've already mentally bookmarked the Cold Broccoli Salad with Ssamjang Mayo and Rice and Ginseng–Stuffed Roast Chicken but we're sure once we get the book in our hands that must-cook list will grow exponentially.

By Priya Krishna

Release Date: April 30, 2024

Krishna, New York Times bestselling author of Indian-ish and Cooking at Home, is back with a new cookbook. This latest book, Priya’s Kitchen Adventures, is nothing like Krishna’s previous cookbooks. This one is for kids! Inspired by her childhood travels around the globe with her family, Krishna created an illustrated children’s cookbook for kids who love to cook (or are interested in learning to cook) and who are curious about the world. It’s parent-approved, too! The globe-trotting, kid-friendly recipes include Pork and Chive Dumplings, Chocolate Mousse and Vegetable Tagine, which will help the entire family travel the world without leaving the kitchen.

By Jenny Martinez

Release Date: April 30, 2024

Mexican TikTok star Jenny Martinez always ends her videos by saying, “y listo and enjoy,” before taking a bite out of one of her fabulous creations. Now we can all recreate the awesome dishes Martinez shares on social media with the help of her cookbook, My Mexican Mesa, Y Listo! Martinez moved to the US as a child, but her recipes are rooted in her Mexican heritage, passed down through generations. The cookbook includes 100 family-style recipes, capturing the essence of Mexican cuisine.

Published by Insight Editions

Release Date: May 14, 2024

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for children’s cookbooks. Embark on a culinary journey with Mirabel and the Familia Madrigal in the official cookbook for Disney’s hit animated musical, Encanto. This delightful cookbook celebrates the richness of Colombian cuisine, offering more than 70 enchanting recipes (think Magical Arepas and Ajiaco Colombiano Soup). Encanto: The Official Cookbook is family-friendly and designed for all skill levels, making it easy to bring the whole family together to enjoy a fabulous meal.

By Khushbu Shah

Release Date: June 11, 2024

Amrikan, by food writer and Food & Wine contributing editor Khushbu Shah, is a vibrant exploration of Indian food in America. Shah, who grew up in Michigan, challenges the common myths about Indian food being “too spicy” or “complicated” with delicious, simple recipes made with readily available ingredients, like Bisquick and ketchup. In many ways, Amrikan is a love letter to Indian food in America. Shah seamlessly blends Indian culinary tradition with diaspora culinary innovation. The book features recipes for beloved staples, such as upma and dosas, while also introducing innovative third-culture comfort foods, like Makhani Mac and Cheese and Mango Pie with a graham-cracker crust.

By Nini Nguyen, with Sarah Horn

Release Date: June 18, 2024

Beloved Top Chef contestant and acclaimed chef Nini Nguyen presents a collection of contemporary Vietnamese recipes with a Cajun flair in her debut cookbook, Dac Biet. Raised in New Orleans by Vietnamese immigrants, Nguyen’s recipes blend the best of both Vietnamese and Cajun cuisines, offering clear directions for a flavorful experience that proves being a little extra is both easy and just right. In Vietnamese, dac biet translates to “special,” and this cookbook certainly seems like it will be very special, indeed.

By Bryan Ford

Release Date: November 12, 2024

Ford is a Miami-based baker and blogger from New Orleans who is known for his experimental baking style, and for infusing his Latin heritage into his recipes. He does just that in his new cookbook, New World Baking. Ford’s book disrupts the Euro-centric approach to baking by focusing on techniques, ingredients and traditions from all over Latin America. New World Baking is all about highlighting the world of Latin American baking—including recipes like Pan de Mole to Arepa Dulce Maiz—while introducing readers to the cultures that shaped each recipe and the stories behind them.