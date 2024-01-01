OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Where NFL Playoff Picture Stands After Packers-Vikings, New Year’s Eve Slate

Ian Casselberry
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 4:40 a.m.

With one weekend remaining in the 2023-24 regular season, the NFL playoff picture is nearly set. 

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC with their 56–19 demolition of the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. 

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the No. 1 spot as a result of defeating the Washington Commanders. the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys beating the Detroit Lions

Around the rest of the league, the Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff spot with their win over the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals were officially eliminated from postseason consideration with the Kansas City Chiefs’ win.

The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, 33–10, putting them in position to clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Chicago Bears next week. 

Here’s how the NFL’s playoff picture currently stands in the AFC and NFC entering Week 18:

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (12–4)

2. Dallas Cowboys (11–5)

3. Detroit Lions (11–5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–8)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11–5) 

6. Los Angeles Rams (9–7)

7. Green Bay Packers (8–8)

---

8. Seattle Seahawks (8–7)

9. New Orleans Saints (8–8)

10. Minnesota Vikings (7–9)

12. Atlanta Falcons (7–9)

ELIMINATED

11. Chicago Bears (7–9)

13. New York Giants (5–11)

14. Washington Commanders (4–12)

15. Arizona Cardinals (4–12)

16. Carolina Panthers (2–14)

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (13–3)

2. Miami Dolphins (11–5)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9–6)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9–7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11–5)

6. Buffalo Bills (10–6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (9–7)

---

8. Houston Texans (9–7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (9–7)

ELIMINATED

10. Denver Broncos (8–8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (8–8)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7–9)

13. New York Jets (6–10)

14. Tennessee Titans (5–11)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5–11)

16. New England Patriots (4–12)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News