Woman Who Wore Her Wedding Dress to Friend's Wedding Sparks Debate Online

There are a lot of unspoken rules to attending a wedding. Not wearing white or a gown that could be mistaken as a bridal gown is one of them. So when one woman showed up to her friend Ciara's wedding wearing her old wedding gown, well, it probably goes without saying that the bride was mad.

The original poster's [OP] gown, however, was actually her prom dress, too, and she said she's worn it on multiple occasions since. As she shared on the popular social media site Reddit, "It’s basically the only one fancy dress I own." And before you ask, it's not white, either—OP even included a link to photos of the exact gown, which matched her friend's color scheme.

"The wedding color scheme was dark blue and she requested fancy attire, so I thought my dark blue dress would be fine. It’s not white and it’s not even remotely close to a wedding dress. I also didn’t feel like wasting money on another fancy dress that I wouldn’t ever wear again, especially since we aren’t rich," she added.

"I showed up at her wedding in my dark blue sequin dress. It wasn’t standing out or anything, most of the guests were wearing even more fancier dresses. However, when Ciara saw me, she lost it," the post continued, "She yelled at me in front of all the guests, in front of her husband and my husband, saying that what I did was horrible and that no one shows up at a wedding in a wedding dress."

The post explained how the bride's husband and bridesmaids tried to calm her down, to no avail, leading OP to leave the wedding early.

"Then I started getting texts from Ciara, who blamed me for upstaging her on her wedding day, for driving a wedge between her and her husband since he said she overreacted massively and upset her friend over a dress. I decided to ignore them because I think she is being unreasonable," she wrote before turning to the internet forum to see if she was in the wrong because 'I wore the dress to my own wedding.'"

For the most part, people agreed with OP, s aying Ciara was overreacting.

"I think since not explicitly a wedding dress, I don’t see what the problem is," one wrote. "The dress in the picture is a basic formal dress - no one would look at her and think she was wearing a wedding dress."

A second chimed in, suggesting, "There are lots of other rules, but none of the include: 'You can’t wear a dress you wore to get married in if it isn’t an actual wedding dress.'"

"This is a reminder that a wedding is a party the bride and groom are hosting and guests should be treated as such. Bride ruined her own wedding," another suggested.

But, still, some attempted to play devil's advocate, leaving comments like "Did anyone else know you used that dress for your wedding?" A few also thought that OP was wrong over the principle of "knowingly wearing her own wedding gown."

"It doesn't matter if it wasn't a 'traditional' wedding dress or not. You easily could have gotten a decent $20/$40 dress on Amazon (what I did for a wedding and got a lot of compliments on) so money shouldn't be an excuse here," one wrote in part.

"Why would you wear your wedding dress to someone’s wedding? Yes I know it isn’t white but it’s such a strange move to pull at someone else’s wedding," someone else replied.

The list of wedding guest rules just keeps getting longer...depending on who you ask, anyway.

