A Topless Tom Brady Had Such a Fired Up Reaction to Michigan’s Rose Bowl-Winning Play

One of Michigan football’s most famous former players was ecstatic to see his alma mater beat Alabama in a thriller at the 2024 Rose Bowl.

The Wolverines sent seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady into a frenzy when they stuffed the Crimson Tide’s Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line in overtime for a 27–20 College Football Playoff victory.

A shirtless Brady was heard screaming “Let’s go!” on his Instagram post following the final play of the game that secured Michigan’s berth in the CFP national championship game next Monday night.

Tom Brady’s reaction to his college team Michigan winning the Rose Bowl Game against Alabama 😂😤 #GoBlue



{Via his recent Instagram story} pic.twitter.com/yiaeRLtggb — Tom Brady Updates 🐐 (@tombradymedia) January 2, 2024

Monday night’s victory over Alabama earns the storied Michigan program its first opportunity for a national championship game since 1997. The Wolverines capped that undefeated season by beating Washington State 21–16 in the Rose Bowl.

The top-ranked Wolverines will play the winner of Monday night's Sugar Bowl showdown between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas.

The 2024 CFP National Championship Game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston at 7:30 pm ET on Jan. 8. The matchup will be televised on ESPN.