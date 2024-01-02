OFFERS
Mingus, COCSD superintendent search on the same path Turkey Creek horse trails get another look Expect less funding for projects in 2024 State Legislative session, say local lawmakers Mountain lion raises concern in Jerome 1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager

Tue, Jan. 02
A Topless Tom Brady Had Such a Fired Up Reaction to Michigan’s Rose Bowl-Winning Play

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 3:40 a.m.

One of Michigan football’s most famous former players was ecstatic to see his alma mater beat Alabama in a thriller at the 2024 Rose Bowl.

The Wolverines sent seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady into a frenzy when they stuffed the Crimson Tide’s Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line in overtime for a 27–20 College Football Playoff victory. 

A shirtless Brady was heard screaming “Let’s go!” on his Instagram post following the final play of the game that secured Michigan’s berth in the CFP national championship game next Monday night.

Tom Brady’s reaction to his college team Michigan winning the Rose Bowl Game against Alabama 😂😤 #GoBlue

{Via his recent Instagram story} pic.twitter.com/yiaeRLtggb

— Tom Brady Updates 🐐 (@tombradymedia) January 2, 2024

Monday night’s victory over Alabama earns the storied Michigan program its first opportunity for a national championship game since 1997. The Wolverines capped that undefeated season by beating Washington State 21–16 in the Rose Bowl.

The top-ranked Wolverines will play the winner of Monday night's Sugar Bowl showdown between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas.

The 2024 CFP National Championship Game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston at 7:30 pm ET on Jan. 8. The matchup will be televised on ESPN.

