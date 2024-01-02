Adult Cousins Surprising Grandparents With Sleepovers Is the Most Wholesome Internet Trend

Adult cousins are showing up unannounced at their grandparents' house for surprise sleepovers—and it's the most wholesome internet trend out there.

On TikTok, folks are delighting their grandmothers and grandfathers by dropping by in their pajamas with boxes of pizza and the intention of spending the night. The grandparents' reactions, as you might imagine, are priceless.

"This is your sign to surprise your grandparents with a sleepover with all your adult cousins," one TikTok user captioned their now-viral video of the (very much welcomed) home takeover.

"Hi there! We came to have a sleepover," a woman announced after the grandmother let her and her gaggle of cousins inside.

"Have a sleepover? Well, that's great," Grandma replied.

The granddaughter responded, "You don't mind, do you?" to which Grandma declared, "Oh my gosh. It's the best Christmas present ever."

"So this has all been planned all along? This is something else," the grandmother added before putting her hands on her face and tearing up.

In the comments, folks expressed their adoration for the idea, with one TikTok user writing, "i love this trend so much. i wish my grandparents were still here."

Another person wrote, "Grandpa when he heard 'sleepover'😐 Grandma when she heard sleepover ☺."

Meanwhile, someone else commented, "Please, I beg you, do this while you can. It's more than worth it."

In a similar TikTok video, another user wrote, "Come with me and my ten adult cousins to surprise our grandparents by showing up one by one."

Upon opening the front door, the grandfather exclaimed, "Oh my gosh! My favorite people in the world!" The grandmother was equally shocked and thrilled (and, at times, perhaps a bit overwhelmed).

The cousins in this clip brought Christmas pajamas for their grandparents—in addition to showing up in their own PJs and bringing pizza—and the video showed the family members playing games together.

One TikTok user commented, "This is literally the best trend ever! I miss my grandparents so much.😭😭"

Meanwhile, another person wrote, "Please notice how they came with food and gifts and activities. Not to burden them with feeding and entertaining them. Beautiful gestures."

Yet another TikTok user declared, "Surprise Sleepover At Grandparents must be ranked as #1 trend of 2023!!!!"

What do you think of this trend? Would it go over well in your family?

