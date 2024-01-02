Expect less funding for projects in 2024 State Legislative session, say local lawmakers

PRESCOTT — When it comes to available funding, the 2024 State Legislative session that is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 8 is expected to be “180 degrees different” from last year’s session.

That was the word from District 1 State Sen. Ken Bennett during a meeting with the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors last month.

Bennett and the two other members of the region’s legislative delegation – Rep. Quang Nguyen and Rep. Selina Bliss – met with the supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Hassayampa Inn in downtown Prescott.

The legislators emphasized that, unlike the 2023 session that culminated with a $23 billion surplus of one-time money being allocated to projects throughout the state, the coming 2024 session likely would proceed with funds that are coming in.

“This year’s session is going to be 180 degrees different than the last two years,” Bennett told the supervisors. “Anything that we want to do this year is going to have to come from ongoing revenue.”

And, he added, “We do not have enough revenue coming in from transportation. There is a $30 billion shortfall.”

Basically, Bennett said this year would likely involve legislators striving to hold onto the allocations they got in last year’s session.

Still, he and Nguyen and Bliss say they have plenty of priorities and bills coming in the 2024 session – some of which are repeats of bills that did not get approved last year.

The legislators’ specific priorities include:

• Ken Bennett – Last year, Bennett had a goal of making Arizona elections more transparent and more trackable by proposing that counties make their lists of registered voters easily accessible to the public, along with lists of people who voted and tabulation spreadsheets of the vote record.

Bennett said this past week that he would continue trying to achieve that goal this year. The goal, he said, “Is so that anybody can verify that the votes on the ballots were tabulated correctly in the election.”

Bennett said he also will work on bills that aim to “reduce bureaucracy, rules and regulations, and the red tape on schools and districts so they can focus more on student academic performance.”

• Selina Bliss – Although she emphasizes that as a freshman legislator, she is still working in a variety of categories, Bliss said two of her top priorities would be more regulation of short-term rentals, as medical board reform.

“The goal with short-term rentals is to correct some of the collateral damage that is the result of the 2016 piece of legislation,” Bliss said. “There were some consequences of that legislation that need to be corrected, because this trajectory is going the wrong direction as far as displacing families from our communities, communities.”

Bliss said there would likely be two bills on short-term rental regulation, including one that will be a repeat of the regulation bill that did not pass last year. “We’re going at this as a small coalition,” she said.

• Quang Nguyen – For the past several years, Rep. Nguyen has worked to make drug dealers who sell fentanyl more accountable for deaths that result from the drug, and he said that would continue this year.

“We’re going to go back to doing the drug homicide bill again, which has been heavily supported by law enforcement and prosecutors,” Nguyen said, adding, “I’m not sure why the liberal state of California has a second-degree murder chargeable for fentanyl dealers who actually kill, and here we are in Arizona, and we don’t have one.”

He added that 70% of the fentanyl coming to the United State came through Arizona, “And we still can’t get it done. So, I’m going to push it again.”

Nguyen added that he is also working on legislation on sex trafficking and human trafficking.

All three of the legislators also stressed that budgeting issues would be their top priorities, with focuses on local road projects such as the widening of Highway 89 from Road 3 North in Chino Valley to Road 5 North, as well as the Highway 89/89A on-ramp.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com. The Daily Courier is a sister newspaper to The Verde Independent.