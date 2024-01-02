OFFERS
Florida State's Jordan Travis Has Perfect Reaction to Alabama's Rose Bowl Loss to Michigan

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 2:22 a.m.

No one was happier to see Alabama lose to Michigan, 27–20, in overtime in the Rose Bowl than Florida State, specifically Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis

The Seminoles, who were left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of the Crimson Tide, were outraged that the Playoff committee omitted them largely because of the season-ending injury to Travis, which left them in a bad spot at the QB position. 

That's why Travis, almost immediately after Alabama QB Jalen Milroe was stuffed short of the end zone by the Michigan defense to end the game, took to X, formerly Twitter, to revel in the Crimson Tide's defeat. 

🫠

— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) January 2, 2024

Travis didn't write any words, posting just one melting face emoji, essentially implying that Alabama didn't end up being any more worthy of the Playoff spot than Florida State. The Seminoles QB is also likely poking fun at the Crimson Tide for their decision to run a QB draw on the final play, which didn't fool the Wolverines defense in the slightest.

Travis would follow up a few minutes later, making light of his emoji post.

Some of yall are hilarious and are reaching very very far.

— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) January 2, 2024

Of course, Travis’s team didn’t exactly impress in the Orange Bowl, as they were blasted by Georgia, 63–3, the largest margin of victory in bowl game history. 

But for Travis and Florida State, Alabama losing in the Playoff is at least some form of poetic justice. 

