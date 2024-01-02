Michigan’s Tradition of Singing ‘Mr. Brightside’ Sounded Even Better at the Rose Bowl

College football fans attending the 2024 Rose Bowl showdown between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan were treated to one of the best traditions in the sport.

Singing “Mr. Brightside” at the end of the third quarter of every Michigan home game has become a staple among Wolverine fans.

On Monday night, the song simply hit different as Michigan ended the quarter with a 13-10 lead—15 minutes away from playing for a national championship next Monday night.

Mr Brightside from the Rose Bowl #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zs76spMJC1 — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) January 2, 2024

Despite Alabama taking a 17-13 lead just moments later, the college football world were enthralled by listening to a capacity filled Rose Bowl Stadium singing in unison.

The Rose Bowl crowd's rendition of 'Mr. Brightside' is absolutely incredible 👏



(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/0RAfwREzRt — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 2, 2024

For the first time in 2024, “Mr. Brightside.” The crowd loves it. pic.twitter.com/0iujXVpAak — Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans belting “Mr. Brightside” at the Rose Bowl is straight chills 🤩



(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/sWPNispFvt — Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 2, 2024