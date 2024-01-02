OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Mingus, COCSD superintendent search on the same path Turkey Creek horse trails get another look Expect less funding for projects in 2024 State Legislative session, say local lawmakers Mountain lion raises concern in Jerome 1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Michigan’s Tradition of Singing ‘Mr. Brightside’ Sounded Even Better at the Rose Bowl

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 1:20 a.m.

College football fans attending the 2024 Rose Bowl showdown between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan were treated to one of the best traditions in the sport.

Singing “Mr. Brightside” at the end of the third quarter of every Michigan home game has become a staple among Wolverine fans.

On Monday night, the song simply hit different as Michigan ended the quarter with a 13-10 lead—15 minutes away from playing for a national championship next Monday night.

Mr Brightside from the Rose Bowl #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zs76spMJC1

— Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) January 2, 2024

Despite Alabama taking a 17-13 lead just moments later, the college football world were enthralled by listening to a capacity filled Rose Bowl Stadium singing in unison.

Mr. Brightside tradition kept alive for ⁦@UMichFootballpic.twitter.com/VLWrpRsT6z

— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans singing "Mr. Brightside" never gets old 🎙️ #CFBPlayoff | @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/vmFUDsIBU9

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans breakout into Mr. Brightside 🎶#RoseBowl #GoBlue
pic.twitter.com/rVHKH8ODMk

— SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) January 2, 2024

The Rose Bowl crowd's rendition of 'Mr. Brightside' is absolutely incredible 👏

(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/0RAfwREzRt

— DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans sing "Mr. Brightside" at the Rose Bowl. #CFP 🏈🎶

(h/t: @ArashMarkazi) pic.twitter.com/Fkap1ZeIn6

— The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 2, 2024

A vibrant #RoseBowl crowd singing out "Mr. Brightside" 🗣️
pic.twitter.com/UItJPFjXwW

— OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) January 2, 2024

For the first time in 2024, “Mr. Brightside.” The crowd loves it. pic.twitter.com/0iujXVpAak

— Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans belting “Mr. Brightside” at the Rose Bowl is straight chills 🤩

(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/sWPNispFvt

— Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 2, 2024

Michigan’s Mr. Brightside is the best tradition in all of sports. pic.twitter.com/DYelNkpbEd

— Justin Ayers (@Ayers4President) January 2, 2024
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News