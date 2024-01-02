Mingus, COCSD superintendent search on the same path

COTTONWOOD — The replacements for Mingus Union High School District Superintendent Mike Westcott and Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Superintendent Steve King will be hired about the same time next February, if plans go the way they expect.

Westcott announced his retirement at a board meeting on Sept. 14, and King said he is leaving his position at the end of December.

However, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, King said that his exit plans depend on who the COCSD hires as its next superintendent.

“I am slated to stay in until that transition is complete.” He didn’t have an exact timeline even though his official retirement date now is early February.

The COCSD Board will be conducting interviews and selecting a superintendent, possibly in the beginning of February, King said. “That’s all tentative depending on who the applicants are.”

Westcott said Mingus High School interviews for superintendent are expected to take place on Feb. 9, after the Board has scored applications on Jan. 26. “The interviews are not public,” he pointed out.

“I would expect the new superintendent to be hired in mid to late February,” Westcott said.

The board has been taking surveys about the superintendent’s position on the Mingus website and an update will be included at the Jan. 11 meeting.

Applications for the COCSD superintendent’s job are due Jan. 16. So far, 10 have been received, King said.

King has announced that he will be running for Yavapai County school superintendent, a position that will be vacated by the retiring Tim Carter at the end of this year. The primary election is in August.

King was hired as COCSD superintendent in 2017.

“Steve has been a steady presence for COCSD and has always put the well-being of his students and staff at the fore,” Westcott said of King. “He has guided his district with the future in mind and a willingness to think outside the box. I believe he will make a great county school superintendent.”

On July 1, 2019, the Mingus school board decided that Westcott replaced acting superintendent Genie Gee, who now serves solely as the school’s principal.

“Mike Westcott is a friend who has had a remarkable career in our community and has had a tremendously positive influence and impact on our kids,” King said of Westcott. “Personally, he was one of my kids’ favorite teachers with high expectations, great knowledge, engaging classroom.

“I think it is always a challenge to replace someone of Mike’s caliber of an educator,” King said.

Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com