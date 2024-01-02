Mountain lion raises concern in Jerome

JEROME-- Police Chief Allen Muma would rather be safe than sorry, so he is warning Jerome residents about the sightings of a mountain lion prowling in town and near people’s houses.

“There now have been a couple sightings of a rather large mountain lion in and around Jerome,” Muma explained on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

“Please be aware, remember lion safety, please report sightings. I don’t want to see this cat killed, but more importantly, I don’t want to see someone injured or killed by it. I have notified Game and Fish.”

“This is more than usual,” Muma said on Wednesday, Dec. 27. “I’ve been here 25 years, and having mountain lions in town is not normal.”

He said that is not unusual to spot a mountain lion on the outskirts of town, “but normally they don’t come into the interior of town.”

Muma said a resident living on a Jerome avenue videotaped a mountain lion three days ago on a game camera. Police found mountain lion tracks in a garden.

On Nov. 22, Jerome police warned residents that a mountain lion was spotted near the Little Daisy, off UVX Road. On Oct.10, Jerome police posted on Facebook that a mountain lion was spotted in the Bitter Creek area. The lion came down off the hill by the Little Daisy, crossed UVX Road and into the ravine chasing three deer.

According to the Arizona Game & Fish Department, mountain lions typically avoid developed areas, “but may be attracted to them if they provide access to food, water, or shelter. Mountain lions are more likely to be present in or near the wild land-urban interface because of their proximity to large wild land habitats, the availability of prey, and lower human densities.”

“The problem is when he thinks the town is nothing, that it’s part of its natural habitat, it causes me concern,” Muma said. “Cats become their prey,” and Jerome has a large feral cat population, herds of javelina, chickens and ducks and it’s a food-rich environment with water.

It’s rare that they have attacked humans, but to ignore this would be “irresponsible on my part,” the chief said. “It’s kind of indicative of a cat that is getting bolder.”

In May 2023, the Game & Fish Department killed three mountain lions in a Prescott neighborhood after a resident reported that “a mountain lion attacked his dog and that an accompanying mountain lion acted aggressively toward him.”

Muma said if you see a mountain lion, don’t run, make yourself big and call the Game & Fish Department or the Jerome Police Department’s dispatch.

“I don’t want this cat shot,” he said. “But people think if they don’t report it that nothing is going to happen. Well, that’s nonsense.” Eventually, the ending for the cat will not be good or the mountain lion could hurt somebody, he said.

“We can get trappers up here and get it relocated,” Muma said. “Game and Fish has relocated these cats.”

“We want to know, it’s our town,” Muma said. “We want to make sure we protect people in town and the animals, including the cat.”

“Do the right thing, report the sighting so we know where it’s at and what’s going on and maybe we can get a trapper in that can live trap him and relocate him if that’s warranted. Game and Fish makes that decision.”

Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

About Mountain Lions

(from Arizona Game & Fish Dept)

• Tan or reddish brown; young have numerous black spots that mostly disappear with age

• Long tail that is about 2/3 of body length, white underneath with a dark brown or black tip

• 75-150 pounds (males usually larger than females)

• 25-32 inches tall at the shoulder (similar to a German shepherd dog)

• 5 ½ to more than 8 feet long including tail

• Average litter of three kittens, which are yellowish-brown with black spots

• Kittens stay with mother for approximately 11-18 months

• Can jump 20 feet vertically and 40 feet horizontally in a single leap

• Rarely make vocal noises, unless during breeding season or when threatened

• Territory sizes range from 10 to 150 square miles; males range more widely than females

• Diet is primarily deer, but also includes javelina, bighorn sheep, elk, small mammals, and occasional depredation on livestock and pets