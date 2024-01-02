OFFERS
Obituary: Fred Alan Anderson

Originally Published: January 2, 2024 midnight

Fred Alan Anderson

1930 - 2023

Fred Alan Anderson Dec. 5, 1930 - Dec. 15, 2023 Fred was born in Salem, Oregon, to Alfred and Grace Anderson. He moved to Prescott, Arizona as a small child and then his parents moved to Cornville, Arizona where he started school.

By high school his parents moved to Cottonwood, Arizona where he graduated from Clemenceau High School.

Fred joined the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany, where he met his wife, Anna, who proceeded him in death after 65 years of marriage. Fred was the second crew hired at the then newly opened Cement Plant and worked there for 40 years.

Fred is survived by his two daughters, Sylvia Ray, Cottonwood, and Helen Behlow, Cornville; four grandsons and 11 great-grandkids.

Military Services will be held at the wall at the Prescott National VA Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., on the 18th of January.

Information provided by the funeral home.

