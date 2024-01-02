Turkey Creek horse trails get another look

SEDONA — The Red Rock Ranger District has committed to a second comment period for the Turkey Creek Trails project, and horseback riders in the area see that a hopeful sign their concerns have been heard about closing the trail to equestrian riders.

The public comment period for the Red Rock Trails Access Plan ended Dec. 19 and “once the proposal has been modified, the Forest is committed to a second comment period for the Turkey Creek Trails project, expected to take place in late winter or spring 2024,” read the Forest Service announcement.

“Hundreds of comments were received, the majority of which focused on the proposed Turkey Creek Trail System.”

Mary Morris owner of nearby Horse Mesa Ranch and the Verde Valley School ride their horses on those public trails and said it would affect their operations.

Morris said she looked at it as a victory to “have another comment period for this area.”

“The Forest Service heard our voices. This isn’t the end but it will have a new beginning as they go back to the drawing board for Turkey Creek,” she said.

“It was critical to get the word out,” she said after rallying horseback riders from the area.

The Forest Service was seeking public comment on proposed trail enhancements at several specific locations within the Red Rock Ranger District, and the proposal would close the Turkey Creek area to horse riders.

The overall plan includes 30 miles of non-motorized trail construction, adoption of 16 miles of user-created trails, and naturalization of 21 miles of user-created trails, in 3 communities: Sedona; Village of Oak Creek; & Cornville.

The Turkey Creek area is 4.5 miles west of the Village of Oak Creek and is surrounded by spectacular views of the scenic red rock range, Munds Mountain Wilderness, Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock and is popular among horseback riders, mountain bikers and hikers.

Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt said this comment period raised several issues that could change the proposal, which “I’m optimistic will lead to a better decision and project.”

“This second comment period may or may not include other trail proposals that were in the initial proposal, like the Doe Mountain Trail and trails adjacent to Oak Creek School,” according to the Forest Service news release.

The Forest Service was looking for comments about the construction of a new trail system on National Forest lands adjacent to the Oak Creek Elementary School in Cornville in the plan.

“Forest staff will review comments on all trail proposals and, while changes may be made to address key issues, a decision may be made to move forward with projects outside the Turkey Creek Trail System without a second comment period,” said the Forest Service.

For more information on the project, please visit the Red Rock Trails Access Plan project page online.

