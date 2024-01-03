OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 03
American Red Cross partners with VOC Church of the Nazarene for blood drive

By Church of the Nazarene
Originally Published: January 3, 2024 9:30 a.m.

Village of Oak Creek Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz) will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 55 Rojo Drive in the Village of Oak Creek. Rojo Drive is a quarter-mile south of the Hilton/Collective roundabout.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

“Our church is committed to our community and proud to partner with the American Red Cross,” said Pastor Jim Cunningham. “Every day, they need to collect more than 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,500 platelet donations. The blood they collect helps millions of patients in over 2,500 hospitals and other facilities around the country. Eighty-four percent of Red Cross blood donations happen at blood drives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. According to the Red Cross someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds which means blood products must be constantly replenished.

Mary Davis is the blood drive coordinator for VocNaz: “There are several ways you can help with Red Cross Blood Drives, but most importantly we hope you come out to donate. Pastor Jim and I have signed up to give blood, and we look forward to seeing many others in our community doing the same. There is no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. There are only 20 appointments still available. Please schedule yours right away.

VocNaz is focused on loving God, and others in the name of Jesus. Their passion is to love unconditionally, accept without reservation, and forgive genuinely, while introducing people to the ever-present God who does the same. You can contact them at 928-284-0015, or their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/vocnaz

