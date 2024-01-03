The benefits of hosting a blood drive

Why do organizations host Red Cross blood drives? Hosting a drive ties up their space, uses their resources and may even result in temporary disruption to their staff and organizational function. So why do they do it? I asked some of our frequent host organizations. First, we’ll hear from Sedona Winds Assisted Living & Memory Care in the Village of Oak Creek. Others will be covered in future articles.

Teri Cohen, Marketing Consultant & Admissions coordinator at Sedona Winds said, “I have known my whole life that being O-negative blood type is unique and by donating could result in a huge impact for someone in need. I wanted to donate blood myself and could not locate a local blood drive. I then felt what better way to serve our community than hosting a blood drive.” That was back in February of 2022. Since then, Sedona Winds has hosted 6 blood drives, collecting 169 units of blood products, including Teri’s own donations.

Additionally, she stated that residents at Sedona Winds are often in need of blood or its components. By hosting drives, they ensure a readily available supply, not just for their own community but for the region at large. Involving our staff in the organization and execution of these blood drives fosters teamwork and employee morale. It allows our employees to take pride in contributing to a larger, altruistic cause.

In her role as marketing consultant Teri feels that hosting drives serves as a reflection of the agency’s commitment to community well-being. Hosting blood drives aligns with the organization’s values and reinforces its dedication to giving back, generates positive publicity for the facility, and showcases their commitment to social responsibility. Organizing blood drives with the Red Cross is not just a charitable endeavor for Sedona Winds, but also a strategic move to bolster their community connections, reputation, and resident well-being. Teri stated that “these drives exemplify the synergy between compassionate care and effective marketing, creating a win-win situation for all involved.”

To schedule an appointment to donate at any of our upcoming drives go online at redcross.org/blood or the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Scheduled drives in West Sedona are: Friday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, April 19 – Sunset Village.

Scheduled drives in the Village of Oak Creek are: Thursday, Jan. 18 – VOC Church of the Nazarene.

Check online at redcross.org/blood for newly added drives.

For additional information contact the Yavapai County Bio-Med Volunteer Lead, Janet Dubiel, at janet.dubiel@redcross.org